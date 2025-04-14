Citigroup (C) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 166.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

