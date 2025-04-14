StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI opened at $2.38 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.