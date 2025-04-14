Promethos Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Promethos Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $131.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

