Baupost Group LLC MA Acquires Shares of 315,337 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 315,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,819,000. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.23% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $21,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,124,000 after purchasing an additional 114,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $57,407,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $115.13 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

