Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IIM opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $13.10.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
