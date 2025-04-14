Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IIM opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

