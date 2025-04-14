Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PDCC stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Pearl Diver Credit has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

About Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

