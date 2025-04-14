11,001 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Broyhill Asset Management

Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

