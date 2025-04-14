Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $7.35

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 7.35 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Swiss Re Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $173.20 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $107.39 and a 12 month high of $173.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20.
Swiss Re Company Profile
