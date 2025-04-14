Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $7.35

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 7.35 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $173.20 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $107.39 and a 12 month high of $173.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.20.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.