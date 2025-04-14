Cricut’s (CRCT) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

CRCT opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $124,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,127 shares in the company, valued at $21,647,584.22. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,009 shares of company stock worth $1,519,869. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 779.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

