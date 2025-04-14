Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 0.4 %

DDT opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

