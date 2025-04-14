Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 0.4 %
DDT opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $26.55.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile
