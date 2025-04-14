Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $101.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.