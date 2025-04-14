Citizens Jmp Has Lowered Expectations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $285.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.60.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $183.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

