Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Corteva stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

