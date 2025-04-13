iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 159,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

