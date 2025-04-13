Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,282 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hims & Hers Health worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,448,000 after purchasing an additional 129,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $910,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,867.56. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,884 shares of company stock valued at $31,659,701. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

