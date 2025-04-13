AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

