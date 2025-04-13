The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $350,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.