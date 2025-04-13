Seeds Investor LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Seeds Investor LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TT opened at $346.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

