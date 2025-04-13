Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $2.75 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.28. The company has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

