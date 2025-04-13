3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $329.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.31. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

