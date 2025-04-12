TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

