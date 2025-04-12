PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.12. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
