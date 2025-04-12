PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.12. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

