Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider Purchases A$24,460.93 in Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider Tiffiny Lewin purchased 29,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$24,460.93 ($15,384.23).
Trajan Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.
Trajan Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trajan Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.