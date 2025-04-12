Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider David Gallop Buys 36,363 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider David Gallop acquired 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,817.84 ($12,464.05).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Tabcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is currently -1.67%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

