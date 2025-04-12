Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.32% of Pacira BioSciences worth $37,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $24.56 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

