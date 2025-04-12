49,872 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Corpay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.04. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

