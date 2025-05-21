Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $3.50. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

