Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 221,612 shares changing hands.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

