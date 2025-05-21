STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.61 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 159.50 ($2.14). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.17), with a volume of 100,368 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get STV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STVG

STV Group Trading Down 0.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.61. The firm has a market cap of £75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STV Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

STV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.