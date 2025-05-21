Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.42 ($0.03). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 2.54 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,844,793 shares changing hands.

Seeing Machines Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The company has a market capitalization of £167.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 619,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,390 ($16,593.01). 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

