Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.14 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.83). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.85), with a volume of 757,917 shares trading hands.
Foxtons Group Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.14. The stock has a market cap of £193.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.
Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group plc will post 5.4191363 EPS for the current year.
Foxtons Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Foxtons Group
In other Foxtons Group news, insider Chris Hough purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($24,507.83). 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
