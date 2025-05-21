Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.42 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 205.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.96. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

