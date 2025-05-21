Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

