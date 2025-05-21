Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.