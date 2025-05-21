Man Group plc Has $4.85 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,245 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Generac worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Generac by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.06.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

