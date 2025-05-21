Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$40.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLX. Cormark decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.76%.
In other Boralex news, Director Ricky Fontaine acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Also, Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$260,130.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.
