The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) SVP Brendan J. Nelson Sells 640 Shares

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $207.48 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

