Lisa M. Campbell Sells 5,239 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $151,616.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,220 shares in the company, valued at $556,226.80. This trade represents a 21.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after buying an additional 2,017,997 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,879,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 1,578,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after buying an additional 1,440,887 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,797,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after buying an additional 1,338,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after buying an additional 1,245,563 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBX

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.