Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Trimmed by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,570 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

