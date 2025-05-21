Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after buying an additional 711,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,540,000 after buying an additional 132,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $178.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

