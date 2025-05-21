Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $7.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. Baird R W lowered Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after buying an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

