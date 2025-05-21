Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $7.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. Baird R W lowered Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vor Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 1.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after buying an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.