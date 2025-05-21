Analysts Set Expectations for Biofrontera FY2029 Earnings

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biofrontera in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 565.73% and a negative net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Biofrontera from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.37. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 309,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

