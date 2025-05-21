iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

iCAD Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.35.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in iCAD by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in iCAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

