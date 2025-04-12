F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

