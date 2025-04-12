Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $482,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZSEP stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

