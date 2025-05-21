Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $70,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 791,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meketa Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,927,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

