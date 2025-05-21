Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $9.01. Mannatech shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 6,562 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

