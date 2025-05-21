New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of -0.16. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.
About New Concept Energy
