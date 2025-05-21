Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 2,611,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,660,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Pony AI Stock Up 5.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pony AI

About Pony AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PONY. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Pony AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pony AI during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.