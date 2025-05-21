Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 2,611,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,660,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.
Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
