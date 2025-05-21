HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,403.83 ($112.55) and traded as high as GBX 8,800 ($117.85). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 8,794 ($117.77), with a volume of 20,129 shares changing hands.
HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,403.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,369.29.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.