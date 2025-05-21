HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,403.83 ($112.55) and traded as high as GBX 8,800 ($117.85). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 8,794 ($117.77), with a volume of 20,129 shares changing hands.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,403.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,369.29.

